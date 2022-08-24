L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $49,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after buying an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $232.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.67 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

