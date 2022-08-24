NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $169,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 828.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.