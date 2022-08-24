Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $231,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

HST opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

