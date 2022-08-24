Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,805 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

