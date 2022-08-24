Argent Trust Co Has $1 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Shares of CTAS opened at $428.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

