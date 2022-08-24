Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $198,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 268,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

