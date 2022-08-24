NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

