Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

