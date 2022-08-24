NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 105,929 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,929 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

