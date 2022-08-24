Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

