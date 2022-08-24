Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stryker by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 318,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

