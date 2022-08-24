Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

NGG opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

