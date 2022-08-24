Argent Trust Co Buys 1,781 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of BK opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

