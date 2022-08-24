Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $720.09 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $675.38 and its 200 day moving average is $666.31.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

