Credit Suisse Group Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $145.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

