Argent Trust Co Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26.

