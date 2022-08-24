Argent Trust Co Makes New $694,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 262,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,862,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,269 shares of company stock worth $18,590,741. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.84 and a twelve month high of $234.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

