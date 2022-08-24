CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.5 %

CRWD opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

