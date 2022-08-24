Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,549,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

