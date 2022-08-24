Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,896 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

