JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Argent Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 609,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

