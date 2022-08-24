Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

DFS opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.