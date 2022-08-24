Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,747,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,105,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 56,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

