PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Reduced by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

