State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

