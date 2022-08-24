Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $47,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

