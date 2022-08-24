State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

