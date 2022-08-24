Argent Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

