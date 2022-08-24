State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 14,207 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $148.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.