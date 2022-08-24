State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

