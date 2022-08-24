Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 88.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

