Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,476 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 397,950 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

XEL opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

