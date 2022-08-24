State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 26,845 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

