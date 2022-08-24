Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $160,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diageo by 26.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $189.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

