Argent Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

