Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $305,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,510,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,938,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,358,328. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $194.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

