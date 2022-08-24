Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $49,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.