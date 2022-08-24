Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 76.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 399,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after buying an additional 172,905 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

