Argent Trust Co Purchases 275 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

