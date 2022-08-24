Argent Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

DAL opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.