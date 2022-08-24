Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 609,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth $66,000.
Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOCNW opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Blue Ocean Acquisition
Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.
