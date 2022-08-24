Raymond James & Associates Has $44.44 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 116.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 204,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

