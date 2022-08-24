Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $120,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $828,321. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DTE stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.