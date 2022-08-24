Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 275,016 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

