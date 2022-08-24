NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

