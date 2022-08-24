NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.