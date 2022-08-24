BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,521,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

Enbridge stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.