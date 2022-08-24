NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

