Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 2.5 %

NDSN opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

