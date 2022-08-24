Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.